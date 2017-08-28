Karabakh, Abkhazia FMs discuss collaboration

STEPANAKERT. – Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Foreign Minister Karen Mirzoyan on Monday met with Abkhazian Foreign Minister Daur Kove, who is in NKR capital city Stepanakert on an official visit.

Mirzoyan welcomed the guest and expressed confidence that Kove’s visit, as a manifestation of close practical and professional ties formed between the two ministries, will also give a new impetus to the friendly relations between Artsakh and Abkhazia, the Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. In this context, the NKR FM highlighted the importance of maintaining regular political consultations.

During the meeting, the sides discussed steps to be taken toward the development of cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two states, and exchanged views on various points of the bilateral agenda, and regional and international matters.

Also, Karen Mirzoyan briefed his Abkhazian counterpart on the current phase of the peace process to resolve the Karabakh-Azerbaijani conflict, and the NKR’s efforts aimed at achieving progress in the respective talks.

The meeting was followed by the ceremony of signing the memorandum of understanding between the foreign ministries of Artsakh and Abkhazia. Within the framework of this document, the sides agreed—in particular—to hold consultations on collaboration in the domains of information and public expertise, development of cooperation on interstate, intergovernmental and interagency level as well as in youth policy and diplomacy and some other urgent matters. The memorandum also envisions the implementation of programs on exchange of knowhow and trainings for diplomats.

At the end of the ceremony, the two FM held a joint news conference.