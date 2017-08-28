News
Monday
August 28
Monday
August 28
Armenia FM, France city deputy mayor consider decentralized cooperation
15:30, 28.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Foreign Affairs Minister of Armenia, Edward Nalbandian, on Monday received French Armenian deputy mayor Didier Parakian of Marseille, France.

Nalbandian recorded that cooperation between local self-governing bodies plays an important role in the development of Armenia-France relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

At the ensuing talk, the interlocutors discussed Armenian-French decentralized cooperation, and underscored the holding of decentralized conferences.

