President says Armenia world champion wrestlers are benchmarks (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia on Monday received three-time world and European Greco-Roman wrestling champion and Olympic gold and bronze medalist Artur Aleksanyan, and world Greco-Roman wrestling champion Maksim Manukyan, who have won gold medals at the 2017 World Wrestling Championships in Paris.
First, the President congratulated these athletes for returning to Armenia with brilliant results, and thanked them for making Armenian people become more recognizable in the world, the press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, Sargsyan underscored that by their example, victorious athletes become benchmarks for children and the youth.
The guests, for their part, thanked the President for his constant attention and care toward sports development and athletes in Armenia.