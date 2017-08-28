Yerevan chemical plant director: Fire is localized, it is no longer spreading

YEREVAN. – The fire at Nairit chemical plant—in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan—has been localized, and it is no longer spreading, plant director Ruben Saghatelyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In his words, the fire did not occupy a large area.

Saghatelyan, however, did not respond when asked whether there were flammable or toxic substances at the plant.

According to preliminary data by the Ministry of Emergency Situation, the report on this fire was received on Monday at 1:10pm, and twelve fire and rescue squads were dispatched to the scene.

Even though Nairit is Armenia’s largest chemical enterprise, it does not operate since April 2010.