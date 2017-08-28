Armenia FM: Further mutual high-level visits will contribute to enhancement of bilateral agenda with India

YEREVAN. – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian, and Minister of External Affairs of India Sushma Swaraj have exchanged letters on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
In his message, Nalbandian valued the establishment of strong state ties between Armenia and India throughout the past quarter of a century, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. He noted that high-level political dialogue proceeds successfully and solid legal framework of bilateral agreements.
Also, Nalbandian highlighted the recent visit of Vice President of India Mohammad Hamid Ansari to Armenia that gave a new impetus to bilateral relations, and expressed a conviction that further mutual high-level visits will make new meaningful contributions to the enhancement of Armenian-Indian bilateral agenda.
Minister Swaraj, for her part, extended her sincere felicitations on the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Armenia and India. She noted that India’s cultural and historical relations with Armenia date back to more than two millennia, and that India is committed to further deepening the existing cordial relations and expanding these bonds to new domains of cooperation.