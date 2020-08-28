Dollar increases slightly in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.99/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.05 from the previous business day in the country, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 571.53 (up by AMD 6.19), that of one British pound was AMD 617.75 (up by AMD 3.27), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.19 (up by AMD 0.09) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 262.11, AMD 19,793.47 and AMD 15,014.89, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Monday.