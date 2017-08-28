News
ՀայEngРусTür
ՀայEngРусTür
US embassy issues statement for Russian citizens applying for visa in Yerevan
18:09, 28.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The U.S. Embassy in Armenia published a note for Russian citizens considering applying for a visa in Yerevan

“Following the Russian Government’s decision to reduce staffing at the U.S. Mission in Russia, some Russian citizens in need of a U.S. visa may be considering applying for a visa at the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan, Armenia. Visa applicants are generally encouraged to apply for a non-immigrant U.S. visa in the country where they reside. However, consular sections are permitted to accept non-immigrant visa applications from third-country citizens who are physically present in, but not residents of, their host country. Russian and Russian-Armenian non-immigrant visa applicants are welcome to apply at the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan.

Under U.S. law and regulations, non-immigrant visa applicants must generally establish they have a residence abroad that they do not intend to abandon. That residence need not be in the country where an applicant is applying. However, applicants applying outside of their normal country of residence should be aware that language difficulties and interviewing officers’ unfamiliarity with local conditions in other countries may make it more difficult to demonstrate their qualifications for a visa than would be the case if they applied in their home district.”

