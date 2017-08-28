Armenia president: We will sign agreement with EU in fall

YEREVAN. – Armenia plans to sign a comprehensive and enhanced partnership agreement with the European Union this fall, President Serzh Sargsyan said addressing participants of Baze Pan-Armenian camp, Armenpress reported.

“Yes, we are going to sign it in autumn. I am so confident because the document has already been initialed. If I am not mistaken, we have announced in March that the document, in general, is already negotiated, and after that we have initialed it. We have no reason not to sign that document”, the Armenian leader said.

President Sargsyan describes as “ridiculous” some foreign media reports alleging that Armenia’s decision to join the Eurasian Union in 2013 was made over a night.

“We were holding talks both with the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union as from the very start both sides told that one would not hinder another. But when the EU said it hinders, what did we have to do?” Serzh Sargsyan said.