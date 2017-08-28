Armenian President receives CSTO Secretary General (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan today received Secretary General of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Yury Khachaturov, who arrived in Armenia for the first time after taking office.

Armenian President and CSTO Secretary General discussed issues related to ensuring peace, stability and security in the South Caucasus.

Noting that this year they will mark the 25th anniversary of the Collective Security Treaty and the 15th anniversary of the creation of the CSTO, the president stressed that these anniversaries are a good opportunity to the assess further directions of development and what has been achieved. Serzh Sargsyan noted the importance of the document on development of the organization’s activities until 2025 adopted last year in Yerevan.

The CSTO Secretary General thanked the President for reception and told about recent activities and measures taken by the organization.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on topical issues of the regional and international agenda.