YEREVAN.- The fire at Nairit chemical plant—in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan—has been localized, and it is no longer spreading.

Air quality monitoring is conducted around the plant. Burning chemical substance is not posing threat to the health.

As it was noted, the plant is planned in such a way to minimize the harmful impact on the environment in case of state of emergency.

Characteristics of burning ethanol varnish exclude the possibility of an explosion.