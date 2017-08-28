News
Finland refuses Russia's barque entry to Aland Islands
23:47, 28.08.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

General Staff of the Finnish Defense Forces did not allow the Russian Kruzenshtern barque to visit the Aland Islands, the republic’ s autonomy, in late September, the Hufvudstadsbladet newspaper reported on Monday.

According to the newspaper, The Kruzenshtern with 164 students on board planned to call at Mariehamn on Aland, a demilitarized zone, on September 18-20. A foreign vessel is to request for a permission to visit Finland’s territory, and the General Staff chose to refuse the application. The Defense Forces do not comment on the decision.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
