Tuesday
August 29
USD
478.99
EUR
571.53
RUB
8.19
Germany and France urge Putin and Poroshenko to support ceasefire regime
01:28, 29.08.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called for Russia and Ukraine to increase their efforts to implement a fragile ceasefire agreement in eastern Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Merkel and Macron said they were concerned that the security situation in eastern Ukraine had not significantly improved since they held a four-way telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko in the so-called Normandy format on Aug. 22.

“We urge President Putin and President Poroshenko to fully respect their commitments, to support the ceasefire in a public and clear manner, and to ensure that appropriate instructions have been sent to the military and local forces,” they said in a joint statement issued by the chancellery in Berlin

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
