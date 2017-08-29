News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 29
USD
478.99
EUR
571.53
RUB
8.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.99
EUR
571.53
RUB
8.19
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia President responds to Russian-American pressures to resume Karabakh talks
11:03, 29.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s response to the Russian-American pressures to resume Karabakh talks was made earlier than expected, according to Haykakan Zhamanak (Armenian Times) newspaper.

“According to tradition, Sargsyan, on Saturday visited the participants in the Baze [(Falcon)] Pan-Armenian Youth Gathering [in Tsakhkadzor].

“The campers asked the president of the republic as to how true are the rumors that the matter of deployment of peacekeepers in Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] was discussed during his [recent] meeting with the Russian president.

‘“We haven’t held discussions not only in terms of peacekeeping forces, but we haven’t held discussions at all [he responded],’ reported Armenpress [news agency].

“What is Serzh Sargsyan saying? He is saying that during the meeting with the RF [Russian Federation] president, he himself spoke about the Karabakh issue, and in fleeting, in that. (…). This statement by Sargsyan means that it does not matter what the RF president has said.

“Sargsyan made yet another important statement. He said Armenia will sign the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with EU.

“[But] he is conducting political trade with the RF regarding [whether to ultimately sign] this document,” wrote Haykakan Zhamanak.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Communist Party says way out is its return to power
And emigration will decline and the country will be in good condition…
 Armenia analyst: Proposal to leave EAEU is means to distract attention from serious matters
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan…
 Analyst: Armenia ruling coalition hinders country’s development
A country with artificial political parties that doesn’t have a party system should not transition to a parliamentary system of government…
 Sharmazanov: Iran is exclusively for political resolution of Karabakh issue
In his words, Armenia attaches great importance to the development of relations with Iran...
 Sharmazanov: NATO exercises are in line with Armenia's interests
''First of all, I assess very positively the participation of the Armenian Armed Forces in NATO exercises in Georgia..."
 Armenian official says initiative on country's withdrawal from EAEU is artificial agenda
He noted that he has neither read nor heard about official statements on the intention of the Yelk (Way Out) Bloc...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news