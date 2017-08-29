News
Tuesday
August 29
Fire completely extinguished in 3 spots at Yerevan chemical plant (PHOTOS)
09:56, 29.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Firefighting efforts at Nairit chemical plant, in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, have continued all night long. (PHOTOS)

As of Tuesday 9am, the fire is extinguished in three of the four reinforced concrete containers that serve as ethanol storage, and there is a small fire remaining solely in one container, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Seven fire squads are working in the area.

Night lighting was provided at the fire location.

The MES had received a report, on Monday at 1:10pm, informing that fire had started at Nairit chemical plant. Ethanol lacquer material was on fire. According to experts, however, ethanol is not hazardous for people’s health.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
