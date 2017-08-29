News
Trump: We will eventually get along with Russia
12:00, 29.08.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump has expressed confidence that his country and Russia will “get along” and their relations will eventually improve.

He stated about the aforesaid after his talk in Washington D.C. with President Sauli Niinistö of Finland. 

In his words, Russia is a big country and a nuclear superpower.

“It’s a country that we should get along with, and I think we will eventually get along with Russia,” Trump stated, reported TASS Russian News Agency.

When asked if the US considers Russia a security threat, Trump said he “would consider many countries threats.”

“These are all threats that we’ll be able to handle if we have to,” the US president added. “Hopefully, we won’t have to handle them, but if we do, we will handle them.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
