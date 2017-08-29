Armenian President to Russia counterpart: Bilateral cooperation is expanding from year to year

President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia sent a congratulatory message to the President Vladimir Putin of Russia, on the 20th anniversary of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the two countries.

“Please accept my sincere congratulations on the 20th anniversary of the conclusion of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation.

“The past period convincingly demonstrates that the Treaty meets the historical traditions of friendship between our two fraternal peoples. It provides a solid basis for the progressive build-up of the Armenian-Russian alliance, which stands out for the active top-level dialogue, effective foreign-policy coordination, successful interaction in the sphere of security, as well as in the military and military-technical fields.

“Bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation is expanding from year to year in trade and economy, energy, transport, innovations and mining areas; promising investment projects are being implemented, interregional and humanitarian ties are gaining momentum.

“The strategic nature of our countries’ bilateral cooperation is being built on constructive partnerships at multilateral, international and regional platforms. Yerevan and Moscow are acting as highly committed participants and reliable allies in dealing with large-scale tasks to promote integration processes within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union and further strengthen the Collective Security Treaty Organization in the best interest of peace, stability and security in the South Caucasus and the CSTO responsibility zone, as a whole,” the Armenian President’s message of congratulations reads, in particular.