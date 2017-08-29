Post-fire extinguishment work continues at Armenia forest reserve

YEREVAN. – Post-fire extinguishment work at Khosrov Forest State Reserve national park of Armenia continues Tuesday, as of 10:30am.

A total of 27 rescue workers and 14 employees of the reserve are taking part in these activities, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Five smoke spots were detected as of 9:42am.

A tractor is also taking part in the post-fire extinguishment work.

The Minister of Emergency Situations, Davit Tonoyan, also visited the area.

A large fire had started at Khosrov Forest State Reserve on the morning of August 12. But on August 14, it became clear that the fire could not be put out. Armenian authorities asked for Russia’s assistance, and a firefighting waterbomber aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived in Armenia.

Although the fire is now considered to be doused, prophylactic works and situation monitoring are still in progress in the area.