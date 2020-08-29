News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 29
USD
478.99
EUR
571.53
RUB
8.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.99
EUR
571.53
RUB
8.19
Show news feed
Pasadena delegation to visit Armenia
13:21, 29.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

An official California delegation from the City of Pasadena will visit Armenia in August.

The delegation is led by members of the Pasadena Chapter of the Armenian National Committee of America, City of Pasadena Mayor Terry Tornek, Pasadena City Councilmember and Vice Mayor John J. Kennedy, Pasadena Unified School District Board of Education President Vruyr Boulghourjian and other local elected officials from the cities of Pasadena, Sierra Madre and Glendale, along with several members of the Pasadena Sister Cities Committee and other prominent community leaders, residents, supporters and friends, are set to embark on their official visit to the Republic of Armenia.

During their 11 day trip the delegation, will participate on an 8 day in-depth visit to Armenia, followed by a 3 day visit to Pasadena’s Sister City, Vanadzor, Armenia, Pasadena Now reported.

This will be the second such Pasadena City delegation to visit the Republic of Armenia, the first of which was hosted, also by the ANCA Pasadena, back in July of 2004 and will include a special visit to Pasadena’s Sister City of Vanadzor. The Pasadena delegation will begin their tour of Armenia on August 31st and will return on September 10th.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US embassy issues statement for Russian citizens applying for visa in Yerevan
“Following the Russian Government’s decision to reduce staffing at the U.S. Mission in Russia...
 Ambassador says US is ready to issue visas to Russia citizens, at Armenia and Georgia embassies
Issuing US visas to citizens of other countries is an ordinary working process…
 Ambassador Mills: US ready to continue assisting in Armenia government initiatives to improve business climate
Prime Minister Karapetyan received the US diplomat…
 Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi joins Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues
“His broad view of the world and respect for history uniquely equips him to play a leading role…
 Newspaper: Important messages are made on Armenian-American economic cooperation
The US considers cooperation in the IT and energy sectors to be more promising…
 US Ambassador: It is important for Armenia to independently make decisions on defense
Armenia wants to work with all its neighbors and contribute to international security...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news