Children of deported Armenian woman are found in Netherlands

Children of the Armenian woman deported from the Netherlands have been found and are in a safe place, Dutch News reported quoting the local media.
Lily (11) and Howick (12), are now under the supervision of Nidos, an independent foundation which looks after the interests of child refugees who are in the Netherlands without their parents.
Earlier in August Armina Hambartsjumian was deported from the Netherlands to Armenia while her children went into hiding.
The children were born in Russia and had never been to Armenia, they do not speak Armenian.
According to Dutch News, the justice ministry said in a statement that the children will not now automatically be deported but that it is in their interests to be reunited with their mother. “If Nidos agrees, we will start the process of making this a reality,” the spokesman said.