News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 29
USD
478.65
EUR
576.25
RUB
8.14
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.65
EUR
576.25
RUB
8.14
Show news feed
Armenia MP: Our army knows very well that automated means are not less destructive than nuclear weapons
15:24, 29.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Kazakhstan was one of the countries where “without a nuclear weapon” initiative started in the 1990s. 

The Kazakh Ambassador to Armenia, Timur Urazaev, on Tuesday noted the aforementioned at a conference in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, and devoted to the International Day against Nuclear Tests.

Also, Ambassador Urazaev called on to create a single platform for the initiative toward fighting against nuclear weapons.

Armen Ashotyan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia, in turn, called on countries to take the initiative to prevent the creation of new weapons for human destruction.

“The army of Armenia, the people of Armenia know very well what destructive effect those scientific and technical revolutionary [automated] means (…)—at first sight—have, which are not [any] less destructive than nuclear weapons,” Ashotyan stressed.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news