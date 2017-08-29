Armenia MP: Our army knows very well that automated means are not less destructive than nuclear weapons

YEREVAN. – After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Kazakhstan was one of the countries where “without a nuclear weapon” initiative started in the 1990s.
The Kazakh Ambassador to Armenia, Timur Urazaev, on Tuesday noted the aforementioned at a conference in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, and devoted to the International Day against Nuclear Tests.
Also, Ambassador Urazaev called on to create a single platform for the initiative toward fighting against nuclear weapons.
Armen Ashotyan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia, in turn, called on countries to take the initiative to prevent the creation of new weapons for human destruction.
“The army of Armenia, the people of Armenia know very well what destructive effect those scientific and technical revolutionary [automated] means (…)—at first sight—have, which are not [any] less destructive than nuclear weapons,” Ashotyan stressed.