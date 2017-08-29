News
Tuesday
August 29
Armenia village teen dies after being hit by tractor trailer
16:32, 29.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A sad and tragic incident has taken place Tuesday in Armavir Province of Armenia.

At around 1։40pm, a dead child was brought to the Armavir town hospital.

According to shamshyan.com, it was found out that this child was brought from Vanand village. 

According to preliminary information, the child was hit in the field of the said village, and by the trailer of a tractor driven by Srap M., 31.

The child, Suren Khurshudyan, 13, also a resident of Vanand village, was hit by this trailer—which was loaded with agricultural products—had moved backwards.

The driver has turned himself to police.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
