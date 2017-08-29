News
Criminal case against Armenia ex-FM’s son dropped
15:48, 29.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The criminal case that was filed against Ara Oskanian—the son of former Foreign Minister of Armenia, opposition Consolidation Party Chairman Vartan Oskanian—has been dropped.

Tigran Atanesyan, the attorney of Ara Oskanian, wrote on his Facebook page that the criminal case has been dropped due to absence of corpus delicti.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia received a report from Police, and which was prepared based on an account by N. Berberyan. Accordingly, on February 16, his friend H. Siradaryan and the latter’s cousin, Ara Oskanian, demanded that he pay back the money he had borrowed, during which they kept him in a vehicle against his will, and threatened to use violence against him.

As a result of the respective investigation, the committee filed a criminal case in this connection, Siradaryan and Oskanian were charged, but a signature bond to not leave Armenia was selected as their precautionary measure.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
