U.S. State Department provides grant to project aimed at shaping future of Armenia agriculture

YEREVAN. – The U.S. Department of State has provided a grant for the project aimed at shaping the future of agriculture in Armenia.

“Each year, the U.S. State Department’s Alumni Engagement Innovation Fund grant program supports alumni of U.S. exchange programs as they build prosperous, free societies,” reads the respective statement by the U.S. embassy in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia. “This year, the Department received 1,014 submissions from 125 countries and was able to fund 68 of the projects, including one from Armenia: a team made up of Armen Ghazaryan and Gayane Sargsyan, Fulbright Student Program alumni; and Astghine Pasoyan, an alumna of the Muskie Program. Their proposal, ACT (Agripreneurs Creating Tomorrow), aims to shape the future of agriculture in Armenia by providing practical training to university students on how to start a successful agribusiness.

“We can’t wait to see how the project grows and develops!

“For more on the Alumni Engagement Innovation Fund grant program, click here.”