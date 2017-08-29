Dollar climb stops in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.64/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 0.34 from Monday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 576.25 (up by AMD 4.72), that of one British pound was AMD 620.71 (up by AMD 2.96), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.14 (down by AMD 0.05) in the country.

To note, the exchange rate for one euro had risen by more than AMD 6 on Monday.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 261.92, AMD 19,779.42 and AMD 15,004.23, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Tuesday.