Yerevan police neutralize man that took young woman hostage in billiard bar

YEREVAN. – According to preliminary data, the man, who had taken a young woman hostage at a billiard bar in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, has been neutralized with a sniper shot.

The man later died in hospital.

Law enforcement officers and officials are working at the scene, the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from on location.

A part of the street running along this area has been closed for traffic.

As reported earlier, an unidentified man on Tuesday took a young woman hostage at a billiard bar in Yerevan.