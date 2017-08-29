News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 29
USD
478.65
EUR
576.25
RUB
8.14
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.65
EUR
576.25
RUB
8.14
Show news feed
Yerevan police neutralize man that took young woman hostage in billiard bar
17:29, 29.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – According to preliminary data, the man, who had taken a young woman hostage at a billiard bar in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, has been neutralized with a sniper shot.

The man later died in hospital.

Law enforcement officers and officials are working at the scene, the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from on location.

A part of the street running along this area has been closed for traffic.

As reported earlier, an unidentified man on Tuesday took a young woman hostage at a billiard bar in Yerevan.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Yerevan hostage incident: Man puts knife on young woman’s neck, threatens to kill her
New details have been ascertained into the hostage-taking at a billiard bar in Yerevan, and the ensuing developments...
 Man takes young woman hostage in Yerevan
Police confirmed that officers are working at the scene...
 Former Nairit director: Violation of safety rules could cause fire
It is a flammable substance and when heated, gases ignite very quickly....
 Armenia village teen dies after being hit by tractor trailer
The trailer, which was loaded with agricultural products, had moved backwards…
 Criminal case against Armenia ex-FM’s son dropped
Due to absence of corpus delicti...
 Post-fire extinguishment work continues at Armenia forest reserve
A tractor is also taking part in the activities…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news