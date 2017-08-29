News
Lawyer: No movement in Lapshin extradition case
17:51, 29.08.2017
Region:Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

There is no movement in extradition request by Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin, his lawyer Eduard Chernin told RIA Novosti.

Alexander Lapshin—who is a citizen of Russia, Israel, and several other countries—was “blacklisted” by Azerbaijan for visiting Karabakh. On December 15, 2016, Lapshin was detained in the Belarusian capital city of Minsk, and was later extradited to Baku.

On July 20, the Baku court sentenced blogger Alexander Lapshin to three years in jail.

Lapshin has filed for an extradition to Israel.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
