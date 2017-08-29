Trump says “all options are on the table” after North Korea missile launch

All options are on the table after North Korea missile test, U.S. President Donald Trump said following North Korea missile launch.
“The world has received North Korea’s latest message loud and clear: this regime has signaled its contempt for its neighbors, for all members of the United Nations, and for minimum standards of acceptable international behavior,” says a statement released by the White House.
“Threatening and destabilising actions only increase the North Korean regime’s isolation in the region and among all nations of the world. All options are on the table”.
The missile fired on Tuesday morning flew over Japan.