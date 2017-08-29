News
Juncker: Ukraine is not a member of either EU or NATO
19:55, 29.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Ukraine is not a member of either the European Union or NATO yet, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said addressing a meeting of the EU heads of diplomatic missions in Brussels on Tuesday, TASS reported.

"There are 60 wars underway in the world, but not a single one on Europe’s territory, if we don’t count Ukraine. But Ukraine is not a European country in terms of the EU membership," he pointed out.

Several days ago my friend [Ukrainian] President Poroshenko said that Ukraine had almost entered the EU and NATO. However, it is not a member of either of them yet, and everybody should understand it," Juncker said.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
