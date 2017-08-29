News
Man who took hostage in Yerevan billiard bar identified (PHOTO)
18:58, 29.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


YEREVAN. – The man who took young woman as a hostage in one of billiard bars of Yerevan has been identified as 31-year-old resident of Yerevan named Gor, according the data obtained by Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to preliminary reports, Gor and the young woman knew each other.

Eyewitnesses told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the man who attacked had put the knife on the young woman’s neck and threatened to kill her.

Prior to the police arriving at the scene, there was an argument inside the billiard bar, during which the attacker threw the objects that were inside for a long time outside and broke the glasses of the billiard bar.

Earlier it was reported that the man who took hostage at Weekend billard bar had been neutralized with a sniper shot. He was taken to hospital already dead.

The 23-year-old woman, who was taken hostage, was taken to “Erebouni” Medical Center. She is being examined. Doctors say she is in stable condition.

“Erebouni” Medical Center Director Mikayel Manukyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that according to preliminary data, there are bruises on the young woman’s body and a scratch on her neck.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
