US imposes sanctions against ISIS finance official

The United States and Iraq have banished a senior Islamic State finance official from their financial systems, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

The U.S. Treasury named Salim Mustafa Muhammad al-Mansur, a finance official for the Islamic militant group, as a “specially designated global terrorist,” a move that freezes any property he might have in the United States and bars Americans from dealing with him.

Iraq’s government also barred Mansur from its financial system and froze any assets under its jurisdiction, Treasury said. Islamic State, also called ISIS, seized large swathes of Iraq in 2014 in a bid to establish an Islamic “caliphate,” but has since lost territory in a U.S.-backed campaign against the group.

“Treasury continues to work in close collaboration with the Government of Iraq to dismantle ISIS financial networks both inside and outside of ISIS-controlled territory,” said John E. Smith, director of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, which enforces sanctions.