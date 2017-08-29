News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 29
USD
478.65
EUR
576.25
RUB
8.14
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.65
EUR
576.25
RUB
8.14
Show news feed
US imposes sanctions against ISIS finance official
21:56, 29.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

 The United States and Iraq have banished a senior Islamic State finance official from their financial systems, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

The U.S. Treasury named Salim Mustafa Muhammad al-Mansur, a finance official for the Islamic militant group, as a “specially designated global terrorist,” a move that freezes any property he might have in the United States and bars Americans from dealing with him.

Iraq’s government also barred Mansur from its financial system and froze any assets under its jurisdiction, Treasury said. Islamic State, also called ISIS, seized large swathes of Iraq in 2014 in a bid to establish an Islamic “caliphate,” but has since lost territory in a U.S.-backed campaign against the group.

“Treasury continues to work in close collaboration with the Government of Iraq to dismantle ISIS financial networks both inside and outside of ISIS-controlled territory,” said John E. Smith, director of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, which enforces sanctions.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Lebanon army arrests ISIS attack plotter
The statement says the suspect has been surveiling the house of one of the soldiers...
 Man who attacked soldiers in Brussels dies in hospital
Belgian prosecutors are treating this incident as a terror attack…
 Bulgarian journalist who wrote about weapon supplies to terrorists through Azerbaijani company fired
“I was fired by Trud Daily, just few days before going back to Syria to continue my job…
 ISIS warns of further attacks in Spain
ISIS has praised last week's van attack in Barcelona, which left 13 people dead…
 Expert: Barcelona attack not affected flow of Armenian tourists
The number of Armenian tourists to Egypt following a terrorist attack has increased...
 Jim Mattis: ISIS's days are numbered
Jim Mattis arrived on an unannounced visit to Baghdad Tuesday...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news