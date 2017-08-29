Health Ministry spokeswoman: Man who took hostage in Yerevan dies

Life of the man who took young woman as a hostage in one of billiard bars of Yerevan could not be saved, Health Ministry spokeswoman Anahit Haytayan wrote on her Facebook page.

As reported earlier, an unknown man took a young woman hostage at a billiard bar in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan. He put the knife on the young woman’s neck and threatened to kill her. The law enforcement officers that arrived at the scene neutralized him with a sniper shot.

Anahit Haytayan noted that the man was taken to “Erebouni” Medical Center but his life could not be saved. She also added that the 23-year-old woman, who was taken hostage, was taken to the same medical center, she is in stable condition.