London’s Euston station evacuated after small explosion caused by e-cigarette

Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Tavush, 2 dead

UN Secretary General calls condition for settlement of Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Health Ministry spokeswoman: Man who took hostage in Yerevan dies

Surgeons in France reattach woman's arms after train accident

Kim Jong-un fathers third child

US imposes sanctions against ISIS finance official

1 killed, 2 injured in knife attack in Iran

60 babies were born in Yerevan on August 28

Karabakh President receives first deputy defense minister of Armenia

Henrikh Mkhitaryan creates more goals than Premier League 4 teams together

Juncker: Ukraine is not a member of either EU or NATO

Man who took hostage in Yerevan billiard bar identified (PHOTO)

UAE FM: Iran and Turkey try to weaken Syria’s sovereignty

FM of Bosnia and Herzegovina to visit Armenia

Merkel: Germany will try to normalize relations with Turkey under Erdogan

World Championships: Armenia’s Hovhannes Bachkov advances to semifinals

Yerevan hostage incident: Man puts knife on young woman’s neck, threatens to kill her

14 dead in San Diego hepatitis A outbreak affecting homeless community

Trump says “all options are on the table” after North Korea missile launch

Lawyer: No movement in Lapshin extradition case

Yerevan police neutralize man that took young woman hostage in billiard bar

Merkel urges Turkey to release all German citizens

Armenia to participate in multinational military exercises in Georgia

Man takes young woman hostage in Yerevan

Dollar climb stops in Armenia

Former Nairit director: Violation of safety rules could cause fire

Armenia village teen dies after being hit by tractor trailer

U.S. State Department provides grant to project aimed at shaping future of Armenia agriculture

Israeli defense ministry bans drone supplies to Azerbaijan ?

Skinny people more susceptible to death after common heart problems treatment

Criminal case against Armenia ex-FM’s son dropped

Merkel: Germany would benefit from lifting sanctions against Russia

Armenia MP: Our army knows very well that automated means are not less destructive than nuclear weapons

Jean-Claude Juncker: Turkey is taking giant steps away from Europe

Children of deported Armenian woman are found in Netherlands

Selena Gomez's Instagram account hacked

Armenia to join international demining coalition to be set up in Syria?

Armenia to hold on to Iran jewelry market

Exclusive: Kev Orkian and Andy Simon on «Armenia Uncovered» and their Armenian adventures

Pasadena delegation to visit Armenia

Cristiano Ronaldo: Family mood

Armenia deputy defense minister dismissed

Post-fire extinguishment work continues at Armenia forest reserve

Global oil prices are up

Russia’s Putin congratulates Armenia’s Sargsyan

Trump: We will eventually get along with Russia

Armenian President to Russia counterpart: Bilateral cooperation is expanding from year to year

Turkey president calls on Israel to abandon intrusive initiatives

Street Style in Yerevan. Armenian girls in black (photo/video)

Newspaper: Armenia President responds to Russian-American pressures to resume Karabakh talks

Chemicals in yoga mats may cause infertility, study says

Kim Kardashian as Jackie Kennedy for Interview magazine

Fire completely extinguished in 3 spots at Yerevan chemical plant (PHOTOS)

U.S. formally appoints its new co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group

North Korea preparing for 6th nuclear test?

3 people killed in US plane crash

Germany and France urge Putin and Poroshenko to support ceasefire regime

2018 World Cup qualifiers: Armenia resume trainings (PHOTOS)

Baby with a TWO-INCH DEEP cavity in his skull has been abandoned by his parents

Finland refuses Russia's barque entry to Aland Islands

OSCE urges Trump's administration to refrain from attacking media

Yerevan chemical plant fire: Burning chemical substance is not posing threat to health

Gut bacteria could be behind anxious feelings

Experts: It will take long time to put out fire at Armenia’s Nairit chemical plant

Armenian President receives CSTO Secretary General (PHOTOS)

Armenian Defense Minister receives CSTO Secretary General

Armenia president: Deployment of peacekeepers not discussed during meeting with Putin

Hürriyet: Russian tourist dies in Turkish resort

Armenia president: We will sign agreement with EU in fall

US embassy issues statement for Russian citizens applying for visa in Yerevan

Exposure to radiation may damage the heart, scientists say

Paul Merson: Ibrahimovic makes Henrikh Mkhitaryan a worse player

Pope Francis to visit Myanmar and Bangladesh

Russia’s Putin sanctions signing of CIS agreement on fight against cybercrime

Netanyahu accuses Iran of building missile production sites in Syria and Lebanon

Dollar increases slightly in Armenia

Armenian officials name reasons of fire at Nairit chemical plant

Armenia FM: Further mutual high-level visits will contribute to enhancement of bilateral agenda with India

CSTO chief presents Armenia FM current activities of organization

Yerevan chemical plant director: Fire is localized, it is no longer spreading

President says Armenia world champion wrestlers are benchmarks (PHOTOS)

People who consume twice the recommended amount of salt each day more than double their risk of suffering heart failure

Armenia FM, France city deputy mayor consider decentralized cooperation

Fire at Nairit chemical plant localized

Armenia Communist Party says way out is its return to power

Karabakh, Abkhazia FMs discuss collaboration

Staffan de Mistura arrives in Tehran to discuss Syria

156 babies were born in Yerevan on August 25-27

Russia MOD: Armenia ready to join international coalition for demining Syria

Fire at Nairit chemical plant (PHOTOS)

Latest Armenian Genocide movie screened for foreign diplomats accredited to Los Angeles

Toddler, 2, has a 6.6lb HAND that has left her barely able to stand or walk

Iran expecting visit of Turkish president

Where to go in Yerevan this week?

Armenia, Kazakhstan FMs exchange congratulatory messages

8 injured in Iran earthquake

CSTO Secretary General to visit Armenia

Armenian, Azerbaijani religious leaders to meet in September

Taylor Swift‘s “Look What You Made Me Do” blast Youtube