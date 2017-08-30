Newspaper: Armenia parliament delegation to head for Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. – Hraparak (Square) newspaper has learned that the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia’s EuroNest parliamentary delegation, led by chairman Armen Ashotyan of the NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, will leave for the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku on September 20, to attend the EuroNest plenary session.
“Despite the ‘gentlemen’s’ agreement on not to discuss the Karabakh issue [at such events], the Armenian delegation will find the way to ensure a ‘cold shower’ to Azerbaijan that suffers from a deficit of human rights, [and] to which the Azerbaijani delegations often react by ‘hitting’ on the desks,” wrote Hraparak.