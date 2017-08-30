News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 30
USD
478.65
EUR
576.25
RUB
8.14
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.65
EUR
576.25
RUB
8.14
Show news feed
Armenian community of Houston heavily impacted by Hurricane Harvey
09:40, 30.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents


Chairman Arek Sahagian of the parish council of St. Kevork Armenian Church of Houston, Texas, told the Voice of America Armenian service about the current situation in the city after Hurricane Harvey, the expected course of events, and the situation of around 3,000 Armenians residing there

He said Houston is in a very bad state, and the majority of the people have been left homeless due to this natural disaster.

Sahagian noted that the latest information they received is that even if the rain stops within the next day, they still need to wait another two days until the water recedes.

Chairman of the parish council of St. Kevork Armenian Church stated that the church is always ready to help and support the local Armenian community. He added, however, that they are not sure how to help their people, but noted that they try to help the Armenian community as much as they can.

Also, Arek Sahagian expressed willingness to help those who cannot contact their relatives living in Houston.

To note, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday headed for Texas to personally monitor the post-Hurricane Harvey actions being taken.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Tragic road accident in Yerevan, 1 dead and injured (PHOTOS)
A car fell from Victory Bridge and ended up in the gorge below…
 Man that took hostage in Yerevan billiard hall demanded to have 5 people and attorney come in
The Investigative Committee has filed a criminal case into Tuesday’s hostage-taking…
 Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Tavush, 2 dead
Two people died on the spot, whereas four people suffered injuries and were hospitalized…
 Yerevan hostage incident: Man puts knife on young woman’s neck, threatens to kill her
New details have been ascertained into the hostage-taking at a billiard bar in Yerevan, and the ensuing developments...
 Yerevan police neutralize man that took young woman hostage in billiard bar
He later died in hospital…
 Man takes young woman hostage in Yerevan
Police confirmed that officers are working at the scene...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news