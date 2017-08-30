Armenian community of Houston heavily impacted by Hurricane Harvey

Chairman Arek Sahagian of the parish council of St. Kevork Armenian Church of Houston, Texas, told the Voice of America Armenian service about the current situation in the city after Hurricane Harvey, the expected course of events, and the situation of around 3,000 Armenians residing there

He said Houston is in a very bad state, and the majority of the people have been left homeless due to this natural disaster.

Sahagian noted that the latest information they received is that even if the rain stops within the next day, they still need to wait another two days until the water recedes.

Chairman of the parish council of St. Kevork Armenian Church stated that the church is always ready to help and support the local Armenian community. He added, however, that they are not sure how to help their people, but noted that they try to help the Armenian community as much as they can.

Also, Arek Sahagian expressed willingness to help those who cannot contact their relatives living in Houston.

To note, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday headed for Texas to personally monitor the post-Hurricane Harvey actions being taken.