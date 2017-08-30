Man that took hostage in Yerevan billiard hall demanded to have 5 people and attorney come in

YEREVAN. – The Investigative Committee of Armenia has filed a criminal case into Tuesday’s hostage-taking in capital city Yerevan.

A man with a knife took a female Yerevan resident (born in 1993) hostage at an idle billiard hall in Yerevan, the committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Before that, however, the windows of this billiard hall were broken and its property was damaged.

Holding the knife at the young woman’s throat, the man demanded to have five people and an attorney come in. Otherwise, he threatened to kill the hostage.

Negotiations on the young woman’s release were ineffective, and the man refused to carry out the lawful demands of law enforcement officers.

As a result, officers of the Police special detachment carried out a special operation to save the life of this young woman, and during which the man sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances behind this incident.