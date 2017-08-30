Texas floods death toll rises to 30

Death toll in Texas floods has risen to 30, New York Times reported quoting local officials.
According to local officials of Texas, at least 30 deaths were believed to have been caused by the Tropical Storm Harvey through Tuesday, up from eight a day earlier.
“I expect that number to be significantly higher once the roads become passable,” said Erin Barnhart, the chief medical examiner for Galveston County.
As it was noted more than 13,000 people have been rescued since the storm began.
President Trump visited the southern edge of the storm-affected area, arriving at a Corpus Christi firehouse and then traveling to Austin for a meeting with officials involved in the disaster response.