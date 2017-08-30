News
Tragic road accident in Yerevan, 1 dead and injured (PHOTOS)
10:31, 30.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – A major and tragic road accident occurred Wednesday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia. 

At around 4:40am, a vehicle went off road on Victory Bridge, hit concrete, toppled a section of the iron pillars and railings of the bridge, rolled down about 40 meters, and ended up in the gorge below. 

According to shamshyan.com, three people were hospitalized as a result, but one of the injured died without regaining consciousness.

A criminal case has been initiated into this incident.

According to the source, the said automobile is registered to Yerevan resident Naira Sahakyan.

Հայերեն
