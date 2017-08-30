UN Security Council condemns North Korea’s latest missile launch

The United Nations Security Council condemned North Korea’s firing of a ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday as an “outrageous” act and demanded that Pyongyang not launch any more missiles and abandon all nuclear weapons and programs.
Convening a formal meeting this evening immediately following urgent, closed-door consultations, the 15-member Security Council said it was of “vital importance” that North Korea - also known as the DPRK - take immediate, concrete actions to reduce tensions and called on all states to implement U.N. sanctions on Pyongyang.
“The Security Council further condemns the DPRK for its outrageous actions and demands that the DPRK immediately cease all such actions. The Security Council stresses that these DPRK actions are not just a threat to the region, but to all U.N. member states,” read the statement.