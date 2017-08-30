News
15 Turkish security officials indicted for attacking protesters during Erdogan visit to US
10:42, 30.08.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

A total of 19 people, including 15 identified as bodyguards of Turkish president, were indicted Tuesday in Washington in connection with scuffles that broke out outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence.

“19 people, including 15 Turkish security officials, indicted for attacking protesters during Erdogan visit to DC in May,” Associated Press tweeted.

As reported earlier,  bodyguards of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attacked peaceful protesters in front of the Turkish Ambassador’s residence in the US capital city on May 16.

