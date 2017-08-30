Trump's son agrees to private interview with Senate Judiciary Committee

Donald Trump Jr. has agreed to be interviewed in private by the Senate Judiciary Committee, as lawmakers have pushed for the president’s son to discuss Russia’s attempted meddling in the presidential race, CNN reported.
It wasn’t immediately clear what day the interview will take place.
Lawmakers have wanted to hear from Trump Jr. ever since word of his June 2016 meeting with a Russian attorney over possible damaging information about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton emerged.
“Jared Kushner did very well yesterday in proving he did not collude with the Russians. Witch Hunt. Next up, 11 year old Barron Trump!” Trump tweeted earlier.