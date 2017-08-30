News
Shooting at densely Armenian-populated Istanbul district
11:08, 30.08.2017
Region:Turkey
Theme: Incidents

Shooting took place on Tuesday evening between two rival gangs at a café in densely Armenian-populated Şişli district of Istanbul, Turkey. 

The members of a gang burst into the café and fired shots at another gang’s members who were inside, according to Cumhuriyet (Republic) daily of Turkey. 

The gang members inside the café fired shots back, and as a result, one person was killed and another was wounded.

The members of these gangs left the scene before the police arrived, but they left behind the wounded and the killed persons.

