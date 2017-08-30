News
Iraq, Jordan to reopen Trebil border crossing
13:08, 30.08.2017
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

Iraq and Jordan announced the reopening of Trebil border crossing after being closed for three years due to the unstable security conditions in Iraq, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported quoting prime minister of Iraq Haider al-Abadi.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the two government said the reopening would boost ties between the two sides especially within trade.

It was also noted that the two government will exert great efforts to secure travelling for Jordanians and Iraqis through the crossing.

Trebil is the only crossing between the two states and was closed in  2014 when the so-called ISIS took control over Anbar province.

