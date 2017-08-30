News
Consul General of Russia: Normalization of Russia-US relations not expected
12:23, 30.08.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

It's useless to wait for positive development in the relations between Russia and the US, however, Russian diplomats should continue working even in a difficult situation, Consul General of Russia  in New York Sergey K. Ovsyannikov told Russian newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda.

"Touching upon the immediate prospects of US-Russian relations, I prefer to refrain from making forecasts,” Ovsyannikov said.

Consul General of Russia  in New York did not rule out the possibility of closing the office, which, in his opinion, will have impact on citizens of Russia.

"We don't exclude State Department’s such decision,” he said, adding that closing will complicate process of issuing of visas, passports.

