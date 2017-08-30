News
Yerevan hostage-taking incident: Victim being treated at hospital intensive care unit
11:57, 30.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The 23-year-old girl, who was taken hostage Tuesday at a billiard bar in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, will remain at the intensive care unit of “Erebouni” Medical Center, until she recovers.  

Hospital director Mikayel Manukyan on Wednesday told about the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am. He added that the young woman is in moderate condition.

“The stab wounds are all over her body, but they are more on the neck area,” Manukyan said. “Her body is completely injured; they are bruises and stab wounds.”

As reported earlier, according to preliminary data, the man, who had taken this young woman hostage at the said billiard bar, was neutralized with a sniper shot. Gor Hakobyan, 31, was taken to hospital already dead. It was found out that he was recently deported from the US.

A criminal case is initiated.

