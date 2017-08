YEREVAN. – The fire cores are depleted, as of Wednesday 9:30am, in the four containers at Nairit chemical plant in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

But high temperature is still released from them, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

However, an automatic system has been installed to provide constant cooling.

The situation is under complete control ever since the fire at Nairit was extinguished.

Two firefighting squads are on duty at the scene.