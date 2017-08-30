News
Wednesday
August 30
News
Turkey president’s Azerbaijan visit postponed
12:46, 30.08.2017
Region:Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan, Erkan Özoral, told reporters that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s slated visit to Azerbaijan was postponed, reported Haqqin.az news agency Azerbaijan.

In his words, however, work is underway to determine the new timeframe for this trip.

Erdoğan was to visit Azerbaijan on September 10 and 11 to attend the sixth meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

But the Turkish ambassador added that the trilateral talk between the FMs of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia will be held on September 5 and 6, as planned.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
