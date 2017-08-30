Turkey ambassador: Final decision not taken yet on joining EAEU customs area

A final decision is not taken yet with respect to Turkey joining the customs area of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan, Erkan Özoral, told about the abovementioned to reporters, according to Haqqin.az news agency Azerbaijan.

“That is an economic and political matter,” he said. “It will be thoroughly discussed, after which a final decision will be made.”

The Minister of the Economy of Turkey, Nihat Zeybekçi, had stated that his country intends to conclude a customs agreement and create a free-trade zone with the EAEU. Turkey hopes to complete the respective talks within the year.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.