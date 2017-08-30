Yerevan hostage-taker was convicted on murder charges in US

YEREVAN. – It has turned out that 31-year-old Gor Hakobyan, who on Tuesday took a 23-year-old girl hostage at a billiard bar in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, was convicted on murder charges while he was living in the US, reported Pastinfo news agency.

It has become known that he and this young woman knew each other, and they had lived together for two months.

But in all likelihood, it was drug addiction that had brought them together. Hakobyan was a drug addict while the young woman, according to the information received, was sentenced in November 2016.

According to the indictment, she had learned from another young man about the plans to illegally buy methamphetamine, and promised in advance to acquire this drug.

She was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison. But this sentence was suspended, and she was sentenced to 3-year probation.

In addition, this young woman was ordered to undergo drug addiction treatment.

As reported earlier, according to preliminary data, the man, who had taken this young woman hostage at the said billiard bar, was neutralized with a sniper shot. Gor Hakobyan was taken to hospital already dead. It was found out that he was recently deported from the US.

A criminal case is initiated.