Qatar hails Russia's stance on settling Persian Gulf crisis

Qatar welcomes Russia’s position on the soonest settlement of the Persian Gulf crisis, the country’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told reporters after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, TASS reported.
“We believe it is necessary to preserve unity in the Gulf Cooperation Council," Al Thani said. "We welcome the position of Russia in favor of the soonest settlement of the crisis between the Persian Gulf countries and thank the Russian president for this stance."