News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 30
USD
478.39
EUR
571.63
RUB
8.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.39
EUR
571.63
RUB
8.16
Show news feed
Russia State Duma: Probability of US attack on North Korea is not high
16:43, 30.08.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Probability of the US attack on North Korea after the last missile launch is not high, first deputy head of the State Duma Committee for International Relations, Dmitry Novikov said.

Novikov noted that the open war will affect the interests of the allies of the United States, such as South Korea and China.

He also emphasized that Russia should behave as discreetly as possible in this tense situation and be an active participant in the solution to the problem over North Korea, Komsomolskaya Pravda reported.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news