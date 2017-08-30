Russia State Duma: Probability of US attack on North Korea is not high

Probability of the US attack on North Korea after the last missile launch is not high, first deputy head of the State Duma Committee for International Relations, Dmitry Novikov said.
Novikov noted that the open war will affect the interests of the allies of the United States, such as South Korea and China.
He also emphasized that Russia should behave as discreetly as possible in this tense situation and be an active participant in the solution to the problem over North Korea, Komsomolskaya Pravda reported.